India, Norway join hands to press rich nations on climate action 

By Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: India and Norway on Sunday agreed to work together to put pressure on rich nations to commit to emission reductions to check global warming and provide $1 trillion to the nations facing threat due to warming. The developed countries yet to make available the promised money to developing nations to fight climate change.

India and Norway held bilateral talks on various aspects of global warming ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) here. The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday and is being attended by delegates from 130 countries.

“India and Norway has agreed upon working together on development and transfer of relevant technology and seek quick action from all countries to address global warming. We stressed that finances that were promised to the developing world have not come in the last 10 years and needs to be followed up. The amount stands at $1 trillion. All countries should create a buzz around it. So we have decided to partner in progress,” said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.