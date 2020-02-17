Home Nation

India serves strong demarche to Turkey over Erdogan's Kashmir comments

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Erdogan's remarks reflected neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India issued a strong demarche to Turkey over its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and for comparing the struggle of the Kashmiri people to Turkey’s fight during World War I.

“These remarks reflect neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy. They distort events of the past to advance a narrow minded view of the present. This recent episode is but one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. India finds that completely unacceptable,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a strong-worded statement.

Kumar said that New Delhi rejects repeated attempts made by Turkey to justify the cross-border terrorism that is practised ‘so blatantly’ by Pakistan. “These developments have strong implications for our bilateral relationship,” the statement read.

Erdogan, in his address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament had compared the ‘struggle’ of the Kashmiri people against foreign domination during World War I.

On Saturday, India had urged Turkey not to interfere in its internal affairs saying Kashmir was an integral and inalienable part of India.Monday’s demarche was issued by Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup to the Turkish Ambassador.

Imran raises refugee crisis bogey
Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday said his country may be staring at another refugee crisis if the global community did not take notice of the situation in Kashmir. His comments were made in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a four-day trip to Pakistan. “This is not the India of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. The UN must play its role otherwise it will become a very big problem in the future,” Khan said at a summit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Kashmir comments
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp