National law body asks states to raise awareness about NGT's online portal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) has asked all its state authorities to raise awareness about a portal launched by the National Green Tribunal through which aggrieved persons can approach the green body.

The communication addressed to all the state legal services authorities said that it becomes difficult for people living in far off places to access NGT and its benches due to geographical distances.

"In their ongoing awareness programmes/camps, disseminate information about online mechanism/remedy of approaching NGT with regard to the victim of pollution and environment damage.

Apprise panel advocates and paralegal volunteers about the same so that they assist needy and eligible persons in filing such online applications in appropriate cases," the communication stated.

The NGT has started the new system in addition to the existing procedure of E-filing.

Recently, NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel had requested NALSA to apprise the masses about the availability of the newly-started online service and assist the needy and eligible persons.

NGT was established on October 18, 2010, under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources.

It is a specialised body equipped with the necessary expertise to handle environmental disputes involving multi-disciplinary issues.

New Delhi is the principal place of sitting of the Tribunal and Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai are the other four place of sitting of the green panel.