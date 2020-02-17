SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that women should be granted permanent commission in the Indian Army and the judgment of Delhi High Court in 2010 should be implemented.

The judgement read out by Justice D Y Chandrachud criticised the central government for not following Delhi High court order and said, “Centre waited for nine years before coming out with a notification in 2019 allowing permanent commission to women in eight streams. The Centre’s policy decision of 2019 recognises that physiological features has no role in allowing permanent commissions to women officers.”

“Women in the Army is an evolutionary process and soldiers must have the physical capability to do one's role,” the court said adding that permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

The court also noted that the arguments presented by the Centre were contrary to its own policy of 2019 on extending permanent commission options for women and termed the submission by Centre as disturbing and bench said, “Despite policy decision, the Centre submitted a note to the Supreme Court which perpetuates sex stereotypes. Arguments by the Centre founded on physical strength of men and women and grounds of motherhood, family etc violates equality.”

“Physiological features of women have no link to their rights. The mindset must change,” the court observed.

The top court also noted that it is indefensible to deny permanent commission to women and the blanket ban on command posting cannot be sustained in law.

“Women officers could be given command posts in the Army as there are many other services in addition to combat operations where women could be accommodated,” the bench held.

The bench was pronouncing its order on a plea by some women officers of the Army seeking extension of permanent commission rules for women officers.