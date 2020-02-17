Home Nation

Taj Mahal all set to welcome US President Donald Trump

US intelligence agency personnel along with senior state officials have already had a series of interactions.

Published: 17th February 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump will be visiting the Taj Mahal this month.

US President Donald Trump will be visiting the Taj Mahal this month. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: The dry and polluted river Yamuna at the rear of the Taj Mahal is the biggest concern for the Uttar Pradesh administration engaged in organising a grand welcome to US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and delegation members who will arrive at the Kheria airport on February 24.

When Donald Trump visits the Taj Mahal, what would be the first likely question that he could ask -- "Is the Taj yellowing due to pollution? Is this a river or a sewage drain?"

The senior officials are preparing to answer these questions to present a positive profile of the state and union government that claims to have addressed the twin problem of river pollution and air pollution.

Learning from past experience, especially the visit to the city by the then US President Bill Clinton, who is believed to have called Agra a "ghost city", as the streets and the main Mall road were sealed and sanitized to present a deserted look, the district authorities have decided to line up students with flags on both sides of the road during the Trump visit.

At several points, stages will be erected for local artistes to present cultural programmes.

US intelligence agency personnel along with senior state officials have already had a series of interactions. A senior official said more than 5,000 police personnel will line up the main VIP road from Kheria airport's Ajit Nagar gate to the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

A policeman at every one metre is the plan. A major part of the main VIP road passes through the Agra Cantonment area. The military police will man this stretch of the road.

Houses and shops have been listed. Till Sunday evening credentials of more than 3,000 shops and houses had been checked. The municipal corporation of Agra has mobilized an army of 'safai karamcharies' and anti-encroachment demolition squad comprising retired soldiers.

Over the last two days, the squad has been demolishing all ramps and encroachments on the Fatehabad road. Hoardings and signboards have been removed causing anger and heartburns.

The ones at the recieving end of the sudden action have protested but nothing much has come of it due to the presence of security forces.

Road signals on the Mall Road have been repainted and statues on the roundabouts cleaned. Shops and houses are being white-washed. The colour is off white and cream to give a fresh ambience and also to take the sheen off the yellowing question on the Mughal mausoleum.

The state Horticulture Department is sprucing up trees lining the road and painting the tree guards.

A review meeting is scheduled on February 18, to be chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is leaving no stone unturned to present a dynamic image of the state.

A major cleanliness drive continues on the VIP road with hundreds of municipal workers removing garbage dumps.

The VVIP fleet will head from the airport to the hotel Amar Vilas close to the Taj Mahal. The presidential party will then take a ride on electric buses and battery operated golf carts.

The president is expected to return to New Delhi around 6.30 pm.

A five-tiered security system will be in operation, with the deployment of over 800 commandos.

A senior district official said houses and shops along the way were being listed, along with hotels and guest houses. At 60 odd points there will be roof-top security.

The annual Taj Mahotsava at the Shilpgram will remain closed for a day.

After Eisenhower and Bill Clinton, Trump will be the third US President to visit the Taj Mahal, the 17th-century monument of love.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taj Mahal Donald Trump​ US President Donald Trump Taj visit
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp