Two more Indians on ship catch corona

By Express News Service

Two more Indians on board cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japanese port city of Yokohama, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Sunday. With this, five Indians on the ship have caught the Wuhan virus, bringing the total number of cases on the ship to 355.

“As per the data released by the Japanese authorities, two more Indian nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 amongst 137 new cases over Saturday and Sunday on-board Diamond Princess Cruise ship (bringing the total number of cases to 355). Both have been sent to medical facilities for further treatment and quarantine. This is in addition to three Indian nationals who tested positive over last few days,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all 406 people housed at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi after being evacuated from Wuhan have tested negative for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday. They will be discharged in a phased manner starting Monday. The group includes seven Maldivians. In another development, a Covid-19 patient in Kerala was discharged on Sunday after the final tests returned negative. Earlier, another patient in Kerala was discharged.On Sunday, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said India would soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. The toll from coronavirus stood at 1,665 and confirmed cases at 68,500, officials in the neighbouring said on Sunday.