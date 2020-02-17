Uttarakhand government employees warn of statewide protest over reservation in promotion

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand SC/ST government employee association has announced protest starting from February 23 against state government actions to deprive the marginalized community from their right of promotion in reservation.

Karam Ram, state president of SC/ST Employee Federation said, "statewide protests will be organized against the actions of the state government of depriving us of reservation in promotion. The center and state should come together on this and resolve the issue".

On the other hand, general-obc employee association has also announced protests march on February 20.

Deepak Joshi, president of General-OBC Workers Organization of Uttarakhand said, "After honourable Supreme Court has issued directions under the ambit of our Constitution, it is unfair to subvert the directions of the apex court. We will oppose any such action with full might."

The association, amidst ongoing rumours over involving SC/ST employee association of Uttar Pradesh warned that 'Outside Interference' will not be tolerated.

The state government has already formed a sub-committee with three ministers to handle the matter. Earlier, Rekha Arya, a member of the sub-committee and minister for women and child welfare boycotted the meeting.

The issue started after Supreme Court earlier this month directed that state government cannot be ordered to provide reservation in promotion.

No signs of de-escalation of the controversy is insight in near future leaving the state government groping in dark. Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister commenting on the issue said, "The talks with all stakeholders are going on and soon solution will be found."