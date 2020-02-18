45 families in slum near stadium hosting 'Namaste Trump' event served eviction notices

By Online Desk

45 families in a slum nearby the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be hosting the 'Namaste Trump' event, have allegedly been served eviction notices by the local municipal corporation.

According to an Indian Express report, the 45 families with about 200 members dwelling in the slum have been asked to vacate the plot ahead of the US President's 2-day India visit in the last week of February.

The slum-dwellers have allegedly encroached the land which is part of a town planning scheme and have been asked to leave within seven days. In case of any appeals, they have been asked to approach AMC’s Estate and Town Development Department by Wednesday.

The local municipal corporation is already building a temporary wall on the sides of the road linking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge to keep slum areas out of sight of the American President and first Lady Melania Trump. More than 500 kutcha houses, home to an estimated 2,500 people, are part of the decades-old Dev Saran or Saraniyavaas slum area, which will be covered by the 6-7 feet high wall for a 600-metre stretch

Modi and Trump are expected to take out a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24. A similar beautification was carried during the two-day visit of Japan PM Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe during the 12th India-Japan annual summit in 2017.

