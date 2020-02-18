British MP's visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Government sources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who has been critical of the Centre’s Kashmir policy, was denied visa to enter the country due to her involvement in anti-India activities, government sources said on Tuesday, adding that the cancellation of visa was conveyed to her on February 14.

The government’s move was backed by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi who called her a ‘Pak proxy’.Asserting that the grant, rejection or revocation of a visa or electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country, government sources said Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on October 7 last year which was valid till October 5, 2020 for attending business meetings.

“Her e-Business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on February 14,” a source said. The leader of the UK Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir was deported to Dubai on Monday as she was found not in possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return, a government official said.

Coming out in support of the government’s decision to deport Abrahams, Singhvi tweeted: “The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted.”