Home Nation

‘Collegium equally to blame for delay in appointments’

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was not solely to blame for delay in appointment of judges and that the SC collegium was equally responsible.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was not solely to blame for delay in appointment of judges and that the SC collegium was equally responsible. Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph that on an average, the government takes 127 days for clearing the collegium’s recommendation sent to it, whereas the collegium itself takes 119 days to clear a name.

This statement was countered by the bench which referred to the number of days being taken by the government after receiving Intelligence Bureau report.

On this, Venugopal said, “Suppose there is an adverse IB report, we have to verify it. We cannot blindly forward it. See the number of days taken by the Supreme Court collegium after recommendation is made.”
Questioning the government, the bench said, “Last year, the number of appointments was less as compared to 2017 and 2018…2019 saw around 60 appointments. When the collegium reiterates a name, how can you keep it pending?”

Venugopal said as on date, around 80 proposals are pending with the SC collegium.
Also blaming the high courts across the country, the Centre said they had not even recommended the names for appointment as judges for 199 out of 396 vacancies.

On this, the bench asked the registrar generals of all the high courts to explain the current vacancy position as on today (Monday) and also the vacancies which would arise in the future. It also told them to explain within four weeks the time period required by them for making recommendations against the vacancies.

‘Law panel headless’
When Venugopal said the law panel should do an elaborate study on tge issue of judicial appoint-ments process, the bench said, “We do not have a Law Commission chairman after retirement of Justice B S Chauhan.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
supreme court collegium
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp