Congress leader Singhvi backs government on British MP deportation, says she is 'Pakistan proxy'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday backed the government's deportation of British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, saying she is not just an MP but a "Pakistan proxy".

Abrahams, who chairs a British parliamentary group on Kashmir, was denied entry into India upon her arrival at the New Delhi airport on Monday, with officials saying she was informed in advance that her e-visa had been cancelled.

"The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI.

Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted," Singhvi tweeted.

Singhvi party colleague Shashi Tharoor had, however, tweeted in support of Abrahams on Monday.

"I find it ironic that some of the same people who applauded me for going to Britain as an Indian MP & telling them off about their colonial misbehaviour, are attacking me for wanting India to grant a British MP the same privilege! If we can dish it out, we shld be able to take it," Tharoor wrote on the microblogging site.