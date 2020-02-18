Home Nation

Delhi High Court dismisses plea on error in CBSE sample papers

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar called the petition frivolous and imposed a hefty fine on him.

Published: 18th February 2020 04:46 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking rectification of errors in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 accountancy sample question papers and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

The petitioner, named Ravinder Nath dubey, has been teaching accountancy for the past 26 years.

Asserting that accountancy examination is on March 3, the petitioner sought court's direction to immediately remove eight fundamentally and conceptually wrong answers from the CBSE's website.

"If the students write these wrong answers in the board examinations, the examiners may deduct 7-8 marks of students," Dubey rued.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar called the petition "frivolous" and imposed a hefty fine on him.

"You are not talking about an exam paper but sample papers. The model papers are for students' practice," the bench said.

When the petitioner retorted that he has come with a proof, the court said, "The fine can be increased. I don't want to do it."

