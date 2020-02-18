Don't need additional security, says Prashant Kishor refuting threat claims

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Celebrated poll strategist-turned-politician and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor feigned ignorance that he was accorded the z category security by West Bengal government assessing the threat to his life there ahead of polls.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Patna, Kishor said that he doesn't need security as he has always been visiting rural India without a bodyguard. He also categorically said that he doesn't face a kind of threats.

"I think I don't need any kind of security cover. I work on the ground for the people," he said, adding that he was not informed whether accorded security or not.

He said that he would continue to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as a political activist.