Government pension for freedom fighters in Pondicherry hiked

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The state government pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry has been hiked by Rs 1000 a month.

An official release said the freedom fighters would get Rs 9,000 a month from April this year, as against Rs 8000 now.

A total of 1,459 pensioners would be benefited by this and the government would incur Rs 1.75 crores additionally every year.

The increase has been effected in keeping with the assurance held out to them by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the occasion of the Republic Day last month.