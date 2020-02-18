Gujarat fisherman find satellite phone on island near Kutch

By PTI

BHUJ: A local fisherman allegedly recovered a satellite phone on an island near Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police has launched a probe into the recovery of the Inmarsat satellite phone, which was found on Paparva island, superintendent of police (Kutch-East) Parikshita Rathod said.

The fisherman on Monday approached the police with the satellite phone, which he mistook for a mobile phone, when he found it on the island near jetty number 10 of the Kandla port on February 3, she said.

"While the island is uninhabited, local fishermen go there to dry their catch," Rathod said.

He took the phone to a local mobile shop to buy a SIM card on Monday and was informed that it wasn't a regular cellphone, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the satellite phone is not active and call record details will be extracted soon based on the IMEI number, she added.