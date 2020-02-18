Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Constable hailed for kind gesture

Assam Police constable Ratul Gogoi has won hearts by gifting pens to students appearing for the Class XII board exams to wish them good luck. His kind gesture made the department so proud that it felicitated him with a Rs 10,000 cash award. Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said Gogoi’s gesture will inspire others. It embodies the selfless spirit of service embraced by the Assam Police, he said. The Assam Police also hailed Gogoi saying, “It was heartening to see him distributing pens to the students. It was a good luck gesture of its kind!”

MVA rule violators face the music

Transport department teams are cracking down on drivers of private buses, plying within the city, which are breaking rules. The enforcement teams of the department are penalising and seizing the vehicles of those drivers who are violating the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). The drive was launched following allegations that the city bus drivers are not adhering to MVA rules. Recently, to understand the problems being faced by commuters, a team of senior officials of the transport department took an undercover bus ride. The team found that the driver was picking up passengers from sites where there are no bus stops, keep waiting at bus stops beyond permissible time, the doors not being closed while the bus is on motion, etc.

MLA says sorry for comment on ‘Ahoms’

After his alleged comment “Ahoms are not Assam’s indigenous people” triggered an outrage, Aminul Islam, an MLA of minority-based All India United Democratic Front, tendered an apology to the community. He visited the city office of All Tai Ahom Student’s Union and apologised for insulting the community. The Dhing MLA had allegedly said the Ahoms migrated from elsewhere. This had sparked off a row with some organisations were going for his jugular. However, Islam claimed his statement was misconstrued. The Ahoms are credited with building “Bor Asom” or “Greater Assam”.

Media body condemns eve-teasing

The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has expressed concern over an incident of eve-teasing in which a woman journalist was the victim. The incident took place near the Guwahati Press Club when the scribe was returning from a function. A group of people, seated in a parked vehicle, had allegedly hurled obscene remarks at her. When she responded and tried to take their photo, the vehicle sped away. The JFA, in a statement, demanded that the administration take measures to ensure the safety and security of every woman. “It shows their audacity to target women anywhere anytime.”

