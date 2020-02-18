Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat bypolls: CEO Shailendra Kumar convenes meet of political parties

The Election Commission last week announced by-elections for over 12,500 vacant Panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Amid demands from mainstream parties for the release of their leaders ahead of the Panchayat by-elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with political parties on Tuesday in Jammu to hear their concerns.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar told IANS that the concerns of the political parties were heard in the meeting.

The parties have raised the issue of the detention of their leadership, asking how elections can be held in their absence.

PDP leader Surinder Choudhary said the party boycotted the meeting because it believes the polling can't take place if the leadership remains under detention.

"We have said elections are possible only when all the detained leaders of all the political parties are released," Choudhary said. "Party president has to sign the nomination papers of the candidates, how can that happen when he or she has been detained," he added.

ALSO READ: National Conference decides to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed

Voicing similar concerns, Panther's Party leader Harshdev Singh asked how elections can be conducted on a party basis when most leaders are in detention. "The BJP wants to do a one sided election," Singh said.

National conference leader Ratan Lal Gupta said the party is of the view that the situation is not conducive for holding elections.

"The meeting should have been called much earlier to know the view of political parties about holding the bypolls," Gupta said.

The Election Commission (EC) last week announced by-elections for over 12,500 vacant Panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The eight-phase polling will be held from March 5 to March 20 on a party-basis.

The polling is scheduled for March 5, March 7, March 9, March 12, March 14, March 16, March 18 and March 20.

Panchayat elections were last held in 2018 that were boycotted by the PDP and the NC.

The polls were announced at a time when three former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to be under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. They were first detained under CrPC 107 and 155 and on February 6 the stringent PSA was slapped on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir​ panchayat bypolls JK panchayat bypolls Shailendra Kumar 
India Matters
Mumbai blasts' probe chief Rakesh Maria. (File | PTI)
LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as 'Hindu terror': Ex-Mumbai top cop
Nitika Dhaundiyal
Wife of martyred officer set to join Army 'to make him proud'
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
11-year-old blind Kochi student swims across Periyar river in just 45 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy security put in place at the Chepauk area as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Anti-CAA protestors in Chennai defy High Court order, march to siege Tamil Nadu Assembly
Kerala community of 25,000 people cleans Killi river on Valentines Day
Gallery
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Can't wait to cheer for 'Thala' Dhoni and co? This IPL season, here is when, where and against who the CSK fans will have to whistle... [CSK's home fixtures have been marked in yellow frame.]
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings fixtures out. Find out who MS Dhoni & co are up against, when and where
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp