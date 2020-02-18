Madhya Pradesh forest department translocates 13 endangered swamp deer to Satpura tiger reserve

By PTI

BHOPAL: As part of the conservation process, Madhya Pradesh forest department has shifted 13 endangered Barasinghas (swamp deer) from the Kanha Tiger Reserve to the Satpura Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Tuesday.

With the latest translocation on Monday, the total number of swamp deer in the Satpura special enclosure has gone up from 23 to 36, the official said.

"Barasingha"--the state animal of Madhya Pradesh--is categorised as "extinct".

It is found only in the Kanha Tiger Reserve.

In order to raise their population they were shifted successfully to Bhopal's National Van Vihar and Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR), where their numbers are increasing, the official said.

Earlier, 33 swamp deer were translocated to Satpura as part of the conservation programme.

Following their increasing numbers, some 20-25 Barasinghas were released in the wild, he added.