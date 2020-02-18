Paddy farmers in Chhattisgarh stage 'chakka-jam' over shortage of gunny bags

Home Nation

The farmers fear they might not be able to sell their produce within the given time frame.

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With hardly two days remaining for the already extended period on procurement of paddy in Chhattisgarh, the infuriated farmers have launched a massive demonstration resorting to chakka-jam on highways over the shortage of gunny bags leading to the halt and delay in the procurement at various centres.

The farmers fear they might not be able to sell their produce within the given time frame. The last date of procurement has been extended from February 15 to 20 by the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

The farmers blocked the state highways in different regions of the state even as the opposition BJP lashed out at the state government alleging that the present regime is humiliating the farmers who are facing “huge problem in selling their paddy stocks”.

Former chief minister Ajit Jogi too expressed resentment over the farmers facing difficulties since the procurement of paddy been in the state.“Initially it was owing to the fixed token given to farmers selling the paddy, then the issue of their production area and now the shortage of gunny bags,” Jogi said.

Even as the complaints by the agrarian community on serious scarcity of gunny bags keep rising at various centres leading to reported halt in procurement of paddy, the government reiterated its commitment to meet its target of 85 lakh metric ton of paddy. It is claimed that so far 80 lakh metric ton of paddy already procured by the state.

As the farmers continue with their agitation, the state food minister Amarjeet Bhagat said that the order has been placed to immediately facilitate availability of gunny bags at every centre. “It appears there were negligence of the part of the officials who will be taken to task,” the minister said.

