Srinagar Cyber Police takes cognizance of misuse of social media

SRINAGAR: Taking serious note of the misuse of social media, the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, has registered an FIR against various social media users who defied the government's orders and misused different social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of the Union Territory (UT) of J&K had issued an order on January 14 banning all social media sites to curb their misuse by miscreants for propagating false information/rumours. The ban was ordered to stall rumour-mongering and spreading of false/fake news that can cause social instability.

There have been continuous reports of misuse of social media sites by the miscreants to propagate secessionist ideology and to promote unlawful activities. Social media has remained a favourite tool, which largely provides anonymity to the user and also gives wide reach.

The FIR has been registered while taking cognizance of social media posts by the miscreants by using different VPNs, which are propagating rumours with regard to the current security scenario in the Valley, besides spreading secessionist ideology and glorifying terror acts/terrorists.

Lots of incriminating material has also been seized in this regard. This is the first FIR registered by the Cyber Police, Kashmir Zone, since its notification by the government.