AIIMS Rishikesh successfully performs 'rare of the rarest' surgery to treat Clitoral Hypertrophy

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In one of a kind successful surgery, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh conducted 'nerve-sparing reduction clitoroplasty surgery' on Tuesday, terming the case as 'rarest of the rare' in India as well as in the world.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors from Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology department of AIIMS in two hours. It involves the reduction of clitoris' size if in abnormal cases.

Professor Ravikant, AIIMS director and Padma Shri awardee said, “This is a very complex surgery in which the experienced doctors of AIIMS have achieved complete success.

"We are fully capable of providing high-tech cosmetic and reconstructive gynaecology services with complete scientific credibility to women suffering from such issues. And that is why we at AIIMS established this division under the most competent cosmetic gynaecologist of the country."

He further added that AIIMS, Rishikesh is the only medical institute in the world with this special department set up and a MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) course is also being offered.

In this case, the 23-year-old woman from Haridwar had her size of clitoris grown 8 cms, abnormally large in size since her birth.

The condition is known as 'Clitoral Hypertrophy' or 'Clitoromegaly' in which clitoris of a woman gets abnormally large.

Dr Navneet Magon, head of the 'Reconstructive and Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology' department told TNIE that the patient's karyotype (chromosomal structure) and hormonal profile were as common as that of a normal woman. So, this was a highly rare case where she had clitoromegaly without any hormonal or karyotype changes.

"The case of this woman is rarest of the rare as the condition did not accompany any hormonal or chromosomal abnormality. I have not come across any literature related to such case in the country. Even, worldwide such case is highly rare," added the doctor.

The team which operated her stated that her genital deformity was a matter of serious concern as it affected the woman's self-esteem adversely and planted an apprehension if she could be having a normal married life.

The family of the woman has been consulting many doctors and medical centres which advised removal of the clitoris but the family was not ready.

Dr Magon elaborating on the complex procedure of the surgery said, "The surgery lasted for about 2 hours and the medical team was successful in giving her a normal feminine appearance. This is completely a life-changing surgery for her as she can now lead a normal sexual life."