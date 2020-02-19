Assam police to recover cost of damaged properties from anti-CAA protestors

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Wednesday said it will recover the cost of properties damaged during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from those involved in the incidents of arson and vandalism.

Police has so far arrested around 450 persons in nearly 270 cases across the state for indulging in violence during the protests that broke out in the second week of December.

"We will go absolutely as per the law. Whatever are the provisions of the law, we will be fully implementing them. The damages will be recovered from the accused," Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) G P Singh told PTI.

All the arrested persons are lodged in jails in different parts of the state and the damages to public and private properties will have to be assessed before recovering the cost, he added.

"Some of the arrested people may not be involved in the destruction of properties. They may just be involved in setting fire to some tyres or blocking of roads. So, we have to see at what level their involvements were," Singh said, declining to put any figure on the cost of damages.

Assam witnessed widespread violence for several days since December 9 with three rail stations, post offices, banks, bus terminuses, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public and private properties being set ablaze or vandalised.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 11, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitched battles in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose a curfew.

Several towns and cities were placed under indefinite curfew, including Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, besides Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state which also saw similar violent protests over the issue, the Yogi Adityanath government sent notices to alleged protesters for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties.

The matter has been challenged before the Supreme Court, which on Friday sought the state's response.