Bhopal Gas Tragedy: CBI arrests key convict absconding since 2016 from Nagpur

The CJM Court in Bhopal held seven Indian accused, including Qureshi guilty in the case and awarded a maximum of two years in prison.

By Express News Service

Bhopal: One among the seven convicted in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy case,  SI Qureshi was absconding since 2016 and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Nagpur. 

On Wednesday, Qureshi was brought to the Bhopal district and sessions court in an ambulance.

Qureshi was the operator of the methyl isocyanate (MIC) unit of the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant, from which the gas leak on December 2-3, 1984 caused deaths of thousands of people and animals.

It was alleged that Qureshi along with his family went to an unknown destination.

After strenuous efforts, CBI arrested the absconding accused on Tuesday from Nagpur, an official CBI statement said on Wednesday.

The CBI had registered a case on December 6, 1984, on the request of the Madhya Pradesh government and subsequently took over the investigation which was registered at Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal on December 3, 1984.

On the conclusion of the long trial, the CJM Court in Bhopal held seven Indian accused, including Qureshi guilty in the case and awarded a maximum of two years in prison along with financial penalty in 2010. 

Aggrieved with the impugned order of the Court, the convicted persons filed appeals in the District and Sessions Court in Bhopal later.

The CBI also filed an appeal against the order of CJM and requested for enhancement of the sentence. The case presently is at argument on appeals stage.

During the pendency of the appeals, Qureshi went absconding in 2016. The Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and notice to surety. 

Initially, MP Police tried to execute the NBW but could not execute and CBI was requested to execute the NBW.

