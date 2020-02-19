Home Nation

Bihar polls: Sharad Yadav bats for Tejashwi as Opposition alliance's CM face

Yadav's assertion comes a week after leaders of Grand Alliance constituents like RLSP, HAM and VIP held a closed-door meeting with him.

Published: 19th February 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday ruled himself out as a possible chief ministerial candidate for the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, asserting that Tejashwi Yadav, who has already been declared CM candidate by the RJD, fits the bill.

Yadav's assertion comes a week after leaders of Grand Alliance constituents like RLSP, HAM and VIP held a closed-door meeting with him and later said cryptically that the former Union minister could be the five-party formation's "chehra" (face) in the absence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

"There is no possibility of my becoming the chief ministerial candidate. Tejashwi Yadav is doing fine and I think he would become acceptable to alliance partners as well.

"I, for my part, have been involved in national politics all through my life. And I am not going to change course at this stage," Sharad Yadav said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year The veteran socialist leader had floated Loktantrik Janata Dal after being booted out of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) which he had headed for a number of years.

He, however, contested the Lok Sabha elections last year on an RJD ticket and was supposed to merge his party after wresting back his pocket-borough of Madhepura.

Yadav lost to a less-fancied candidate of the JD (U) which fought in alliance with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP and the three parties together swept the polls.

ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor defends 'pichhlaggu' jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, linking BJP with Godse

The remarks by Yadav, who had only last week said he was "ready to play whatever role" was assigned to him, come close on the heels of his meeting with Lalu Prasad, the all-powerful RJD leader who calls the shots in the anti-NDA grouping notwithstanding his incarceration.

Sharad Yadav is believed to have met Prasad as an emissary of disgruntled Grand Alliance constituents which had been feeling uneasy over the RJD declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate "unilaterally" without taking them into confidence.

He also dismissed speculation about a 'Third Front' taking shape in Bihar comprising parties that are opposed to the NDA and "disillusioned" with the RJD-Congress combine, and asserted the need for "a unified opposition".

With Prasad apparently having put his foot down, the smaller allies seem to have fallen in line on the issue of CM candidate.

Madhaw Anand, national general secretary of RLSP, said their party chief "(Upendra) Kushwaha never said Sharad Yadav should be the Chief Ministerial candidate. By face he meant the role of a patron, which Lalu would have obviously played had he been available."

"And never did we say we are opposed to Tejashwi Yadav. Of course, his name needs to be endorsed by all Grand Alliance partners. That may take place in due course" he added.

HAM president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who had been threatening to upend the five-party formation, too appeared to have mellowed down.

"I never said Tejashwi is not acceptable. I have only said his name has, so far, not been formally announced by the Grand Alliance and that is a fact. When the time comes, I may myself come forward and propose his name," he said.

The loosely knit Grand Alliance also comprises Vikassheel Insaan Party, formed by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, which is yet to taste any electoral success.

The Congress, which has been the RJD's oldest ally but is badly faction-ridden, is busy setting its own house in order and, therefore, skirting the issue of leadership of the opposition coalition, even as many of its leaders have been lending support to the anti-CAA drive of CPI rising star Kanhaiya Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDU RJD Congress Sharad Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls Bihar Elections Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp