Budget will lead Uttar Pradesh to become one trillion dollars economy: CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government’s focus was on overall infrastructural development and the growth of state youth while making the provisions on Tuesday.

He claimed that UP Budget 2020-21 would lead the state towards being an economy of one trillion dollars, thereby, contributing majorly to the nation’s economic target of five trillion US dollars.

While interacting with media persons, the CM said that his government’s intent was to make the youth self-reliant and women empowered.

"While a number of schemes are already in place for the youth, the government has started a scheme for every educated unemployed individual. A provision has also been made in the budget to boost employment in every district," he said adding that special attention was paid to enhance the overall development of the state.

For women empowerment, he said: "Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a benefit of Rs 15 thousand is being provided to girls right from their birth till marriage. Overall Rs 1200 crore has been allocated for the purpose," said CM Yogi.

The CM said the first budget of his government was based on farmers, the second was on industrial development, the third budget was for women empowerment and now it was the turn of youth. He added that provisions were made to strengthen the education sector in UP.

"There is a provision for Atal Medical University in Lucknow. We have also paid attention to police force modernization," said the CM.

He claimed that UP had turned out to be investors’ destination.

"The state has received investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore during Defence Expo-2020. The government's priority is to provide adequate infrastructure for this. The Purvanchal Expressway will be opened for common people by the end of this year.

"In addition, the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway will be laid this month. Funds have been allocated for Ganga Expressway and effort will be made in this direction to lay its foundation stone by the end of this year," he said.

The CM reiterated that his government’s commitment to improve the status of higher education in UP.

"Three universities – Saharanpur, Aligarh and Azamgarh are proposed in the state. Besides, we are focusing on improving the quality of primary and secondary education in the state by giving various sops and bringing about changes in the syllabus," he said.

The Chief Minister said that by next year, the work of establishing medical colleges in all 75 districts would be taken forward. These colleges would be built on PPP mode.