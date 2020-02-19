Home Nation

GST biggest madness of the 21st century: Subramanian Swamy attacks Modi government

The BJP MP also demanded that former Prime Minister, late P V Narasimha Rao, be given the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for the reforms he introduced during his tenure.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy speaking on 'India an Economic Superpower by 2030' organised by Pragyna Bharathi Telangana in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While suggesting the measures the Central government should adopt to ensure that India becomes a superpower by 2030, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday described GST as the ‘biggest madness of the 21st century’ and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invest in agriculture to give more impetus to the economy.

Delivering a talk on “India, a superpower by 2030”, organised by Pragna Bharati, Swamy indirectly blamed country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for adopting the Soviet Union model of economy, which according to him, works by ‘extracting resources from agriculture and investing it in industry’.

“The model did not work in even Soviet Union. In fact, the Soviet Union disintegrated into several nations,” the BJP leader said.

However, the Rajya Sabha MP maintained that investing in agriculture and providing cash to the farmers and labourers would help in kick-starting the economy.

“With more cash comes more purchasing power, which would translate into more demand,” Swamy explained.

He said that he has recommended the policy of investing more in agriculture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he paid no heed to it.

“Maybe when other measures don’t work, he may take this up,” he said.

As of now, Swamy explained, the Central government needs to do ensure that the economy grows at 10 per cent per annum, remove income tax -- which he termed as a major source of corruption, and also simplify GST.

“We need to fight corruption. Second, reward those who invest. Don’t terrorise them (investors) with income tax and this GST, which is the biggest madness of the 21st century. This GST is so complicated (that) nobody understands which form to fill where,” Swamy said.

Bharat Ratna for PV

Swamy pitched for Bharat Ratna for former PM PV Narasimha Rao, saying that Manmohan Singh, when he was Finance Minister in Rao’s Cabinet, implemented the reforms in the 1990s.

“After that (PV’s regime), we have been achieving eight per cent growth from time to time. But we have not improved on the reforms that Rao brought in. We need to do it now. Your question is will we be an economic superpower by 2030 in 10 years? Of course, we can (achieve that goal),” he said while demanding that Narasimha Rao be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for the economic reforms introduced during his tenure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy GST BJP PM Modi Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp