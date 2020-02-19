Jaipur diary

By Express News Service

Priyanka Gandhi’s quick getaway

Amidst rumours of becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoyed a relaxed time with her family in Ranthambore National Park. According to forest officials, she was able to catch a glimpse of tigress Arrowhead and her cubs. Priyanka tried to keep a low profile to escape the cameramen. There is a buzz in political circles that she will be nominated from either Rajasthan or MP.

47 Divyang couples tied the knot

In a unique mass wedding in Udaipur, 47 differently-abled couples tied the knot at the 34th Royal Mass Wedding organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan. These couples took a pledge against taking dowry by taking part in the mass wedding. More than 30 couples have undergone corrective surgery and have been imparted skills through vocational training from Narayan Seva Sansthan. The NGO also recruited a few couples making them financially independent. Prashant Agarwal, president, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Couples who are differently-abled find it difficult to marry due to financial constraints and physical difficulties. It is our social responsibility to fulfil the needs of all couples and offer them a solution to lead a normal life.”

Maru Mahotsav ends in Jaisalmer

The world-famous Maru Mahotsav (Desert Festival) was held in Jaisalmer. This year, the biggest attraction was one thousand Langa Manganiyar artists who gave a presentation on the last day of the festival. Tourists from all over the world come to see this festival to witness an array of cultural activities. A senior tourism department official said that the festival has become a flagship event for promoting the world-famous desert tourism of Rajasthan. The festival began with a magnificent procession that started at Gandhi Chowk in Pokharan.

Barmer artisan speaks at Harvard University

Ruma Devi, an Indian traditional handicraft artisan from Barmer was invited to Harvard University for a two-day India conference as a speaker. She was given a letter of appreciation for her achievements and shown as a shining example of women empowerment in India. In her speech, she spoke about women empowerment. She also highlighted various sources for women to become financially independent. Stressing on the fact that women are mentally strong, she said when women decide to do what they want, society begins cooperating with them. She also said villages need to be given better infrastructure to be self-sustainable.