WATCH | Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable wins iconic American reality show

MUMBAI:  They came pretty close last year, but this year they proved they are matchless. Meet the Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who just bagged the iconic America’s Got Talent title for year. 
The show’s judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel gave a standing ovation to the group right after they were declared as winners of America’s Got Talent Season 2. 

The group comprises 29 dancers from Mumbai, many of whom reside in the city’s slums. Earlier, they had participated in Indian dance reality shows such as Dance Plus 4 and India Banega Manch. With elaborate stunts and flips, the group left the judges speechless as they danced to the tunes of Ranveer Singh’s popular song Tattad Tattad from Bollywood movie Ram-Leela. Following their win, congratulatory tweets flooded on social media with netizens cheering for the dance group. 

Showcasing talents from across the globe
America’s Got Talent is a popular televised talent show competition in the US. It attracts talented individuals from across the world in various genres  such as singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts, etc. Last year, V Unbeatable, which has become popular in India, had secured the fourth place in the finale

