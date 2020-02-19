Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi has potential to be Rajya Sabha member: Congress leader Avinash Pande

Pande said that this is the feeling among Congressmen in every state but there has been no discussion in the party over it yet.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Avinash Pande

Senior Congress leader Avinash Pande. (Photo| Facebook/ @avinashpandeinc)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation about her possible entry in Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader and in-charge for Rajasthan unit Avinash Pande has said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra deserves a nomination to the upper house as she is an undisputed leader of the party.

Pande said this is the feeling among Congressmen in every state but there has been no discussion in the party over it yet. He said that it is the prerogative of the Congress president on whom to name as party candidates for Rajya Sabha, election to which are slated in April after 51 vacancies are arising.

"Every Congress worker desires that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be a Rajya Sabha member. She is an undisputed leader of the party and any state would want to recommend her name for nomination to the Upper House," Pande told PTI.

Asked if state units have discussed her name for the nomination, the AICC in-charge for Rajasthan said no discussion has taken place yet on her name. "She has the potential to be a Rajya Sabha member and if asked we will certainly recommend her name. There is a general feeling among Congress leaders and workers that she should be recommended for a Rajya Sabha berth, but no discussion has taken place on the issue yet," he said.

There is widespread speculation over Priyanka Gandhi being among probable candidates considered by the Congress for a Rajya Sabha nomination. However, the Congress has remained silent on the issue and have dubbed it as speculative.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's name among probable candidates for Rajya Sabha berth, the party chief spokesperson said, "We do not answer speculative questions". Priyanka Gandhi is the party's general secretary and is in-charge for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 51 seats are falling vacant in Rajya Sabha in April and the Congress is likely to bag over nine seats in the upcoming elections in party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Avinash Pande Rajya Sabha Priyanka RS ticket
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp