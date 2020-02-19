Home Nation

Push for religious tourism in UP budget

Ayodhya, Varanasi get generous allotments in Yogi’s largest budget 

Published: 19th February 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath R and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna before the presentation of State Budget 2020-21 in the UP Legislative Assembly in Lucknow Tuesday Feb18 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath R and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna before the presentation of State Budget 2020-21 in the UP Legislative Assembly in Lucknow Tuesday Feb18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government set aside Rs 500 crore for an airport in Ayodhya and Rs 200 crore for the beautification of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple in its 2020-21 budget tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday. The focus is to develop Ayodhya and Varanasi as tourist hubs. Close on the heels of the Union government announcing a 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to facilitate the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the state government made a special provision of Rs 500 crore for the airport to improve connectivity expecting a bigger rush of pilgrims in future.

The state government has also proposed to spend Rs 85 crore on the development of high-class up market infrastructure in the pilgrim city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi has also received attention. Apart from the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple, `170 crore has been made for the establishment of a cultural centre in Kashi.Similarly, Gorakhpur, the domain of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has received Rs 25 crore for the development of water sports at the famous Ramgarh Tal, which has been beautified as a major tourist attraction in the last three years. Besides, the state budget also has the provision of the development of 46 major tourist destinations across the state.

This is Yogi Adityanath government’s fourth and the state’s largest-ever annual budget to the tune of Rs 5.12 trillion. This is almost 6 per cent higher than the previous budget of `4.79 trillion. The state has allocated `300 crore and `210 crore for the socio-economic development of the backward regions of Purvanchal (Eastern UP) and Bundelkhand respectively. While the state government has decided to set up a state Niti Ayog, it has also taken an initiative of setting up ‘Yuva Hubs’ in 75 districts .

