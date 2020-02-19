Satellite feed for pilgrims at Haridwar Mahakumbh

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The upcoming Haridwar Mahakumbh in 2021 will figure on the Geographic Information System (GIS). A remote sensing set up has been established for better management of the mega event, which will be available on android mobile app for use by pilgrims.

MPS Bisht, director of Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) said, “We are integrating technological tools for convenience of people and the government. High quality pictures, maps, and geographical data will be collated for use by the public, as well as the authorities.”

The USACS is in touch with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad for the procurement of high resolution satellite imagery and the data will be stored for future application for such congregations and events involving large crowds. The setup will be using satellite imagery which would enable the authorities to have real-time data for monitoring of the event.