US President Trump may land in Jaipur if Delhi weather is poor during India visit

US Embassy's three-member team visited the Jaipur airport on Monday, followed by another visit by a four-member team on Tuesday to check on infrastructure and other facilities.

Published: 19th February 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump speaks to reporters. (File Photo|AP)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Air Force One carrying United States President Donald Trump may land in Jaipur in Rajasthan at the start of his scheduled visit to India this month in case weather conditions at the Delhi International Airport are poor, airport officials here confirmed on Wednesday.

Official sources confirmed that the team had given its consent to use the city airport as an alternative landing spot for the plane carrying the visiting dignitary and his entourage.

Jaideep Singh Balhara, Director, Airports Authority of India, Jaipur, said: "The airport is well-equipped to handle the VVIP flight as we have a reserved bay for the purpose. We shall use all standard operating procedure necessary for the safe landing of such flights."

Airport officials revealed that they have been asked to remain on alert mode from February 23 to 24. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

"An aircraft carrying the US President's security detail is likely to land in Jaipur on February 23, which shall be on a standby mode in case the flight carrying Trump lands here," said an official.

