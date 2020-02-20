Home Nation

ABVP opposes Himachal Pradesh government's new excise policy reducing liquor rates

The state cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the new excise policy which extended operational timings of bars in all star-rated hotels and bars.

Published: 20th February 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

ABVP Himachal Pradesh secretary Rahul Rana

ABVP Himachal Pradesh secretary Rahul Rana. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

SHIMLA:The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has slammed Himachal Pradesh's new excise policy which has reduced liquor rates and approved keeping bars open in star rated hotels till 2 am.

The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday gave its approval to the new excise policy which extended operational timings of bars in all star rated-hotels and bars in specified important tourist areas from noon to 2 am.

The policy also approved reduction in the price of liquor. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, ABVP state secretary Rahul Rana flayed the BJP government for adopting double standards on the issue of eradicating of drugs from the state.

On the one hand, the government claims to make the state drug free and on the other hand it has reduced liquor rates and approved opening of bars till 2 am. "The number of accidents will increase and crime rate will further rise after making liquor cheaper and opening bars till 2 am," he told PTI.

The ABVP state secretary has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the new excise policy in public interest. Rana added that the ABVP has been opposing anti-social and anti-youth decisions of the government from time to time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Himachal Pradesh excise policy Rahul Rana Himachal Pradesh liquor rate ABVP Himachal
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp