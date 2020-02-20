Home Nation

As Trump visit draws near, Yamuna and Taj Mahal make over take centre-stage

In the last two days, copious quantities of water has been released and men and machines mobilised to clean up the river bed right behind the Taj Mahal.

Published: 20th February 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

UP cold, winter

Workers clean the fountain at Taj Mahal in Agra. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Taj city next week, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has mounted a massive image makeover of the city, that people have called "unprecedented".

More than 900 cusecs of water have been released by the state irrigation department, after the sorry plight of the river Yamuna was highlighted by IANS and activists of the River Connect Campaign.

The dry and polluted river bed was an eye sore that could foul the mood of the visiting dignitaries, locals pointed out.

In last two days copious quantities of water has been released and men and machines mobilised to clean up the river bed right behind the Taj Mahal, just in case the president spent more time at the rear to view the Agra Fort and the holy river.

Responding to yellowing and dirt patches charges by environmentalists, the Archaeological Survey of India has undertaken cleaning up of the monument in a big way, using the mud pack therapy to remove dark spots.

The Taj Mahal should be ready by Friday, officials indicated on Thursday.

District authorities said more than 3,000 artistes from Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan will present cultural programmes on the way, including Ram Lila, Ras Lila, Panchkula, Nautanki.

Over 20,000 school kids who have been screened, will line up the route with flags to bring cheer and add to the festivities.

Administrative officials said beggars have been forced out of the city. The MG Road and the VIP road from the Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal will be sanitised and made beggar-less.

The big drain -- chief source of foul smell -- apart from the river bank, is being cleaned up on the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal from where Trump and his team will enter the 17th century Mughal monument of love.

Trees along the route have been cut and spruced to allow for clear visibility to security agents. The half-a-dozen American teams have already checked and verified the data collected by the district administration. Nothing is being left to chance.

It will be a memorable visit in many respects, say tourism industry captains. Tourism should get a big boost, they hoped.

The state of preparedness and competence of the local administration and the security apparatus will also be tested, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taj Mahal Yamuna river Trump visit Trump India visit
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp