Border Security Force officer commits suicide in Kathua, investigation underway

By PTI

JAMMU: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border.

He shot himself inside his room at 8.45 am, the officials said.

They said the motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known yet. However, a case has been registered in the case.