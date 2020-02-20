Home Nation

Indian freelance journalist Ahmer Khan wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize for covering 'challenging' Kashmir

Ahmer Khan took to the streets with his camera to document the tensions, concerns and frustrations among the residents of Srinagar and other cities in Kashmir.

Ahmer Khan

Ahmer Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Ahmer Khan, the 27-year-old Indian freelance reporter, was named the winner of the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Thursday for his coverage on the ground in Kashmir during the lockdown of the region.

The award, named after one of AFP's finest correspondents, recognizes journalism by locally hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions.

Khan was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the region following India's decision to abrogate article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August.

The Indian government-imposed restrictions on movement and a communications blackout in the region.

India insisted the move was aimed at bringing prosperity and peace to the region.

Despite curfews and a heavy security presence, Khan took to the streets with his camera to document the tensions, concerns and frustrations among the residents of Srinagar and other cities in Kashmir.

Unable to skirt the communications shutdown, he flew in and out of Delhi to file his stories.

"Reporting from Kashmir at this time has been extremely challenging for everyone, including the established foreign media," said AFP's Asia-Pacific regional director Philippe Massonnet.

"For an independent, local journalist those challenges have been far greater, and it is to Ahmer's enormous credit that he managed to provide accurate, high-quality journalism when it was so sorely needed."

Khan said on learning of his win: "This is a real honour, and a huge motivation to carry on my work with enthusiasm and determination."

"I want to dedicate this award to the courageous and resilient journalists from Kashmir who have been reporting in extremely difficult conditions for the past six months. This is a collective award."

The Kate Webb Prize, with a 3,000 euro (USD 3,400) purse, honours journalists working in perilous or difficult conditions in Asia, and is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64, after a career covering the world's troublespots.

The award, which in 2018 went to reporter Asad Hashim for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan, is administered by AFP and the Webb family.

The prize will be formally presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong later this year.

