Home Nation

Kolkata Diary

ICSE council secretary and chief executive Gerry Arathoon will meet principals of all Anglo-Indian schools in West Bengal next week.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

No internet to avoid paper leak 
To prevent question paper leak, Internet services are being suspended in some blocks of seven districts in West Bengal for a few hours on the days of Class X exams, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. As many as 10,15,588 candidates are writing the exams. Internet is suspended from 11.45 am in the selected blocks, said a board official. The districts affected are Murshidabad, Malda, South Dinajpur , North Dinajpur, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. The Kolkata Police has also opened four helpline numbers for the convenience of the board examinees.

Aldeen House’s tale of neglect  
The state government will do “all it takes” to renovate Aldeen House, a building along the Hooghly where the seeds of modern education in Bengal were sown under the tutelage of William Carey, said state education minister Partha Chatterjee. From July 15, 1818, Aldeen House had been a centre of learning with a 37-strong batch of mostly European students learning Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, astronomy, geology and botany. They were the first students of Serampore College, which shifted to its current address in 1821. While unveiling the bust of Carey, Chatterjee said, “The state government will do all it takes to renovate Aldeen House from where Serampore College had started. The seeds if modern education had been sown in this house that is, unfortunately, lying in ruins.”

Kiosk equipped to fight fires  
Residential buildings more than 45 metres high or complexes with a floor area of over two lakh square feet must have a kiosk equipped to fight fires or other disasters, the fire services department said. The department has started sending letters to owners or associations of such buildings and laying out the guidelines. Each kiosk should measure between 100 and 125 square feet and should have fire fighting equipment, including four fire extinguishers, a lock cutter, a crowbar, a 14-pound hammer, a smoke hood and fire buckets. 

ICSE council to meet next week
ICSE council secretary and chief executive Gerry Arathoon will meet principals of all Anglo-Indian schools in West Bengal next week. The decision to hold the annual examinations for classes IX and XI using question papers set by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, implementation of enhanced pay scales to teachers as per the sixth pay commission recommendations and provisions in the Centre’s new education policy are some of the issues likely to be discussed. CISCE chairman G Immanuel and four senior officials of the council will be present at the meeting.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengalpranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp