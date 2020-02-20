Maoists funding anti-CAA protests in Gaya, say police

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A revelation by a woman Maoist that the Left-wing extremist outfit in Bihar’s Gaya has started funding anti-CAA and NPR-NRC agitations has sent the Bihar Police brass into a tizzy. This comes on a day when the ultras blew up a school in southern Gaya and left a trail of anti-CAA posters at the site.

Police said, Nanhaki Devi alias Kalawati, 45, who was arrested on Sunday in Gaya while going to take part in a anti-CAA and NRC protest under the banner of Jan Abhiyan. She said she was asked by a top Maoist commander to organise protests against CAA and to reach Katari road area on Gaya’s western periphery where a dharna was staged last Sunday. She was also promised financial assistance.

She was held when she was on a ‘motivational round’ to get people to demonstrate. ADG(Operations) Sushil M Khopde said, “Some pamphlets have been recovered from the school blast site from Banke Bazaar area of Gaya, suggesting the Maoists are against CAA.”

