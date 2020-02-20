Petrol-dipped screwdriver inserted into two Dalit men tortured for theft in Rajasthan

By Online Desk

Seven persons were detained after a viral video showed two Dalit men, allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency, being thrashed and tortured by staffers of a showroom in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

In the video, a group of men were seen stripping one of the Dalit men, who was seen squirming in pain as another person inserted a screwdriver dipped in petrol in his anus.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalit men for stealing money.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the torture of the two young Dalits as "horrific and sickening" and asked his party's government in the state to take immediate action. "The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," he said on Twitter.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot responded a little while later on twitter saying immediate and effective action has been taken. "In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice," Gehlot said on Twitter.

Nagaur SP Vikas Pathak said strict action will be taken.