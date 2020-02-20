Home Nation

Rallies act as safety valve, cops can't deny nod citing law and order: HC on Bhim Army's plea

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a Bhim Army functionary against police's refusal to grant them permission to hold a rally in Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur on February 22.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Observing that rallies and public meetings act as a safety valve, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday said police cannot refuse permission for a public meeting simply on the ground that it would create a law and order problem.

The bench, while hearing a petition filed by a Bhim Army functionary against police's refusal to grant them permission to hold a rally in Reshimbagh ground here on February 22, also said that fundamental rights should not be curtailed.

The ground in which the public meeting is to be held is close to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is scheduled to address the rally.

However, the Kotwali police has denied permission citing law and order.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar on Thursday said, "Such rallies and public meetings act as a safety valve. Suppression is more dangerous."

Police in their affidavit filed on Thursday stated that the petitioner's organisation is seeking permission to hold a protest against Citizen (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at a location which is near the Hedgewar Smarak Bhavan adjoining the RSS administrative building.

The organisation of the petitioners holds an ideology which is different and contrary and diverse to the ideology being professed by the RSS, the police said in the affidavit, adding that the possibility of law and order situation being created at the centre of protest cannot be ruled out.

The court, however, noted that the police cannot refuse permission only on the ground that it may create law and order problem.

The bench said the police has failed to produce any inquiry or intelligence report to support their claim.

"Not giving permission would mean curtailing fundamental rights and that would not serve the cause of democracy," the court said.

The court further observed that permission can be granted with restrictions and regulations.

The bench said it would pass its order on the petition on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army RSS Bombay High Court Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp