Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati, court sends him to four days' police custody

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, was brought to Guwahati on Thursday in connection with a criminal case registered against him for his statement that Assam would be carved out of the country.

After being handed over to a team of the Assam Police by Patiala House Court, Imam was brought to the city by a train on Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, he was taken to a hospital for a medical checkup and later was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, which sent him to four days’ police custody.

Earlier, protestors, believed to be members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, shouted slogans against him as he was being taken to the hospital.