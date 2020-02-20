Shashi Tharoor backs Sandeep Dikshit for change of guard in Congress, appeals to CWC

By Online Desk

Amid growing rift in the Congress party, senior leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor backing Sandeep Dikshit's dissent on Thursday said that 'dozens of party leaders had expressed the same opinion'.

This comes hours after senior leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit, openly criticised the party for failing to find a new chief.

After drawing a blank in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party's election in-charge PC Chacko had blamed the late CM for the downfall of the party in the region.

Sandeep Dikshit said that there are at least "six-eight” leaders capable of leading the party.

Backing Dikshit, Tharoor tweeted, “What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, incl many w/ responsible positions in the Party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters".

