Two Maoists killed in Operation Prahar

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police launched its major anti-Maoist strike ‘Operation Prahar’, first time this year, in the districts of Sukma and Narayanpur in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

The anti-Maoist operation launched by the security forces killed one naxal in each of the two districts, the police said on Thursday.

There were reports of at least half a dozen Maoists having sustained injuries. Both the bodies of rebels had been recovered. One jawan of special task force (STF) too was hurt during an exchange of fire at Sukma.

According to the DGP D M Awasthi the mission ‘Prahar’ has been launched from the limits of Telangana to the borders of Maharashtra simultaneously. Around 1400 security personnel from STF, district reserve guards and CRPF are involved in the mission against the Red brigade.

The forces are also getting definite intelligence inputs on the basis of which the further operations are being executed and the search operations intensified, a senior police added.