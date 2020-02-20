Two undertrial Bangladeshi prisoners escape from Assam jail

By PTI

KARIMGANJ: Two undertrial prisoners, one of them a Bangladeshi national, escaped from Karimganj district jail early on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Samsul Islam, a resident of Maulavi Bazar in Bangladesh, along with fellow inmate Nasim Ahmed, was suspected to have fled the prison after punching a hole in the tin roof of the district jail, Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna said.

Huda was taken into custody in May 2018 for illegally entering India, while Ahmed was arrested in June last year on murder and drug-dealing charges, the SP said. A massive manhunt has been launched to trap the two undertrials, he added.