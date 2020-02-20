Home Nation

Uttrakhand CM, Ministers, LoP fail to utilize MLA Funds for development: RTI

Around 71 MLAs of the Assembly were allocated Rs 798.75 crore, out of which, Rs 317.58 crore is lying unspent.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly

Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With less than 45-days left for the ongoing financial year to end, Uttarakhand MLAs including CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh have not fully utilized their MLA funds for developmental projects, revealed an RTI.  

In total, 17 names along with these bigwigs of the state assembly like state cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, state Congress president Pritam Singh and former chairperson of Uttarakhand legislative assembly Govind Singh Kunjwal have not spent even half of the money allocated to them. 

Madan Kaushik, responding to the queries related to the matter said, "The utilization of the funds involves complex processes in many stages. Sometimes, due to this process, approval of the finds and release of the funds gets delayed. The development is our priority and we are committed to taking the state to new heights."

Around 71 MLAs of the Assembly were allocated Rs 798.75 crore from the financial year 2017-2018 to December 2019 and out of which, Rs 317.58 crore is lying unspent.

Almost all the MLAs of Uttarakhand have not been able to spend their allocated funds fully, says the response to an RTI query from Kashipur based activist Nadimuddin, providing data till December 2019.

The data was provided by the state rural development department of Uttarakhand. 

"The representatives should make efforts to utilize funds for development in a batter way. Their work and duty are should be towards the betterment of people whether it is to provide development or enhance their quality of life through framing laws," said Nadimuddin, the activist. 

Highlights:

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has utilized a total of 70% of his MLA funds while the leader of opposition Indira Hriday wah has utilized 66% of her funds. 

Those who have utilized minimum of their MLA funds are Dharchula MLA from Congress Harish Dhami with 30%, Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat (INC) utilized 33% of his funds, Ranikhet MLA Karan Mahra (INC) has utilized 39%, Madan Kaushik (BJP) has spent 40%, Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP) and Jageshwar MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal (INC), former speaker of the assembly spent 41% each, Gopal Singh Rawat (BJP) MLA from Gangotri doesn't 43% of his MLA funds,  Badrinath MLA Mahendra Bhatt (BJP) and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal (BJP) have spent 45% each, late MLA from Tharali Magan Lal Sah (BJP), late minister Prakash Pant (BJP) spent 46% each, Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh (INV) and MLA from Pratap Nagar Vijay Singh Pawar (BJP) spent 47% each, Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) spent 48%, Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi (BJP) spent 49% and Vikas Nagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP) utilized 50% of their MLA funds. 

Only five out of total 71 MLAs have utilized 75% or above MLA funds: Yatishwaranand (BJP), MLA from Haridwar (Rural) spent 78%, followed by Adesh Chauhan (BJP), Sanjay Gupta (BJP), MLA from Laksar, Balwant Singh (BJP), MLA from Kapkot, Mamta Rakesh (INC), MLA from Bhagwanpur spent 76% each.

Five MLAs spent 74% each, three utilized 73% of their MLA funds including controversial MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion'.

TAGS
Uttarakhand MLA funds Uttarakhand MLAs Trivendra Singh Rawat
Comments

