WATCH | UP school principal's dismaying tip on bribing teachers lands him in jail

The Principal was caught on camera asking students to keep Rs 100 denomination note in answer sheets to lure the teacher.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A brazen piece of advice to students taking UP Board examination imparted by a school principal-cum-manager has landed him in jail in Mau, around 300 km from Lucknow.

The Principal was caught on camera asking students to keep Rs 100 denomination note in answer sheets to lure the teacher. He was filmed by one of the students who uploaded the video clip along with a complaint on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal leading to his arrest.

Consequently, the authorities concerned took its cognizance, arrested the principal and sent him to jail. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams, being taken by over 55 lakh students, began across the state on Tuesday.

As per the sources, Praveen Mull, manager-cum-principal of a private school in Mau district in eastern UP, can be seen in the video, which went viral on social media as well, interacting with students, in the presence of some parents.

He is seen explaining to the students as to how to cheat in board exams despite all the strictness and anti-copying measures in place.

"You can consult each other over questions and write the papers. Don't touch anyone's hands. You speak to each other... that can’t be said cheating. There is no need to be scared. The teachers at your government school centres are my friends. If you are caught and someone gives you a slap or two, bear it," he can be heard saying in the viral video.

Mull then exhorts students to insert Rs 100 currency in answer sheet and claims that the teachers checking the copy will blindly award marks. “Don't leave any answers. Put a Rs 100 note in the answer sheet... the teachers will blindly give you marks. Even if you answer a question wrongly, which is for four marks, they will give you three marks," Mall is heard saying. 

He concludes his address with the slogan: "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat".

Meanwhile,  Mau District Magistrate, Gyan Prakash Tripathi confirmed the incident at Haribansh Memorial School under Madhuban Police Station area of the district. “Manager of the school Pravin Mull has been arrested and legal action is being initiated against him,” said the DM. 

While taking measures to put a check on copying and tame the copying mafia, UP Board of Secondary Education has ensured digital vigil through a network of cameras in a control room set up at education directorate in Lucknow.

