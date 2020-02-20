Home Nation

We are foiling BAT action even before Pakistan launches them: Army chief General MM Naravane

General Naravane underlined that there are 15-20 terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where there are around 250-350 terrorists at any given time.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing the Army Day annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said that his force is not allowing any disruptive actions by Pakistan Army's Border Action Team (BAT) as the Army foils the attempts even before the adversary is able to launch them.

"We have been getting inputs. We have been able to foil (Pakistan Army's) BAT action attempts even before they have been able to launch them," he said while speaking to ANI.

The BAT of the Pakistan Army include both regular Army personnel and mercenaries from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and are tasked to carry out surprise hits on Indian positions along the LoC.

SC order on commissioning of women will give clarity to move forward: Army chief General MM Naravane

General Naravane underlined that there are 15-20 terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where there are around 250-350 terrorists at any given time. The numbers may vary at different times. Speaking about the newly proposed 'Thal Sena Bhawan' in Delhi Cantonment, the Army Chief said it will improve efficiency.

"The proposed Sthal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army Headquarters offices under one roof thereby improving working efficiency while reducing carbon footprint and logistics requirements. It will also allow more family time for all soldiers tenating peace posting in Delhi," he said.

