All 57 correctional homes in West Bengal to get in-house radio stations

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bid to ensure jail inmates get better living conditions, the West Bengal government has decided to launch in-house radio stations in all 57 correctional homes in the state.

According to Correctional Home Department sources, the move comes in wake of the success of a pilot project at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home. "The project has been a huge success at Dum Dum Central Jail. So, a decision was taken to extend it to other prisons of the state in a phased manner," West Bengal Correctional Home Minister Ujjwal Biswas said.

Biswas said the Jail Department, with the help of an NGO, is training five-six inmates to work as radio jockeys. A room has been provided inside the jail premises with musical equipment. The radio jockeys would play the songs through loudspeakers placed outside cells of prisoners and their working areas, Biswas said.

The sources added that around 5,000 songs will be played eight hours a day.