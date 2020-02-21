‘India not to rush into trade deal with US’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said that it will not rush into a trade deal with the US during President Donald Trump’s visit. “We do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. These are complex negotiations and cannot be undertaken on artificial deadlines. We would not like to rush into a deal,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. He said India was eagerly waiting for Trump’s visit which would strengthen India-US global strategic relations.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive on a two-day visit to India on February 24. The visit comes at a time when the two countries have sparred over trade issues and have been unsuccessful in negotiating a trade deal. However, according to the MEA, five MoUs will be signed during the visit on intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security. According to Kumar, talks would also revolve around civil nuclear cooperation and commercial space cooperation.