Home Nation

Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with Trump

Boosting counter-terror ties, deepening engagement in Indo-Pacific region also on platter

Published: 21st February 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Thursday said that the H1-B visa squeeze could figure in talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 25. “The H1-B visa issue could come up. We have remained engaged in this issue with the government and the US Congress. We do expect that movement of Indian professionals is part of the agenda that could come up for discussions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

There could be some announcements related to defence and counter-terror, too, during the visit. “We have been on the same page with regard to counter-terror. The US support to us, especially during the post-Pulwama attack phase, has been unprecedented. It also supported us in designating some terrorists who operate out of Pakistan,” he said. Discussions on civil nuclear cooperation and space cooperation would also be held. “Westinghouse and NPCIL are in discussion to build six 1,100 MW reactors at Kovvada, AP. Following resolution of Westinghouse’s bankruptcy issues, the two sides are in discussion regarding the division of responsibility of the work. NPCIL has visited the US reference plant to understand Westinghouse’s modular construction methodology,” Kumar said.

Asked about the Namaste Trump event in Gujarat on February 24, he said: “Such events have been held in the past, but on a smaller scale. This event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti.” The Congress, however, wondered why Gujarat is spending `120 crore on an event by a private Samiti. “Dear P.M, Intriguing news from @MEAIndia! Pl state Who is the President of Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti? When was the invitation extended to U.S President & accepted?  Why is Gujarat Govt then spending `120 Crore for a 3 hour event organized by an unknown Pvt entity?,” Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

Around five MoUs lined up
India and the US are expected to sign around five pacts on intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and internal securityMEA downplays Trump’s complaint that the US has not been treated very well by India, says it was in the context of balance of trade Don’t want to rush into a trade deal by creating artificial deadlines, says MEA

Hardeep Puri to be Trump’s minister-in-waiting
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri will be the minister-in-waiting for US President Donald Trump’s visit next week. He will accompany the presidential delegation to all of their official engagements in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi trump H-1 B visa Civil nuclear ties
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp